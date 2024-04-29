April 29, 2024 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST

Judgement to be pronounced today in Nirmala Devi case on college girls being lured to do sexual favours in return of higher marks NGT takes suo moto cognizance of the issue related to recurring fires at the Vellalore dumpyard in Coimbatore every summer Over 3,000 trees removed for road widening works between Chithode and Gobichettipalayam Heatwave conditions is likely to sweep over interior TN till early May. Ooty recorded its all time high temperature of 29 degree Celsius on Sunday. An update on weather The CMDA has started the tender process for identifying contractors for preparing master plan for the four of the six satellite townships planned in and around the city Glass-bottom fibreglass boat, introduced near Thoothukudi to promote eco tourism by forest department, breaks down Residents of several villages oppose proposed merger with Manapparai Municipality fearing higher taxes and deprivation of work under MGNREGA Minjur police arrested a 23-year-youth for allegedly murdering a history sheeter Chennai district election office to pass order preventing flying of drones near counting centres

