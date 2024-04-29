- Judgement to be pronounced today in Nirmala Devi case on college girls being lured to do sexual favours in return of higher marks
- NGT takes suo moto cognizance of the issue related to recurring fires at the Vellalore dumpyard in Coimbatore every summer
- Over 3,000 trees removed for road widening works between Chithode and Gobichettipalayam
- Heatwave conditions is likely to sweep over interior TN till early May. Ooty recorded its all time high temperature of 29 degree Celsius on Sunday. An update on weather
- The CMDA has started the tender process for identifying contractors for preparing master plan for the four of the six satellite townships planned in and around the city
- Glass-bottom fibreglass boat, introduced near Thoothukudi to promote eco tourism by forest department, breaks down
- Residents of several villages oppose proposed merger with Manapparai Municipality fearing higher taxes and deprivation of work under MGNREGA
- Minjur police arrested a 23-year-youth for allegedly murdering a history sheeter
- Chennai district election office to pass order preventing flying of drones near counting centres
