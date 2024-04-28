April 28, 2024 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Calls grow to restrict tourism to the Nilgiris this summer as both Coonoor and Udhagamandalam water sources begin running dry. Authorities of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve shifted camp elephants from Kozhikamuthy to other locations due to water scarcity. Rope car to be suspended for upkeep in Palani temple. L. Murugan press meet in Coimbatore. Fishermen associations across Tamil Nadu continue to press the State government to increase lean period assistance. Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna heads a legal aid meeting at Madurai district court today. Free anti-rabies vaccination camps intensified in Chennai by the Corporation. Next camp at Thiruvanmiyur Beach on April 29.



