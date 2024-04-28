- Calls grow to restrict tourism to the Nilgiris this summer as both Coonoor and Udhagamandalam water sources begin running dry.
- Authorities of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve shifted camp elephants from Kozhikamuthy to other locations due to water scarcity.
- Rope car to be suspended for upkeep in Palani temple.
- L. Murugan press meet in Coimbatore.
- Fishermen associations across Tamil Nadu continue to press the State government to increase lean period assistance.
- Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna heads a legal aid meeting at Madurai district court today.
- Free anti-rabies vaccination camps intensified in Chennai by the Corporation. Next camp at Thiruvanmiyur Beach on April 29.
