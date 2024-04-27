April 27, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

The Tamil Nadu government grants administration sanction for phase II of the Grand Anicut Canal modernisation and renovation project at an estimate of ₹444 crore in the delta region

CPCB has come up with an action plan for Kerala and Tamil Nadu’s Pollution Control Boards for solid waste management, in the ongoing suo motu case in NGT South Zone against Kerala illegally dumping waste in Tamil Nadu. CPCB found several gaps in Kerala’s waste tracking system and infra to manage non-recyclable waste during inspections

Marking the end of the Chithirai festival, Lord Kallazhagar reached Azhagarkoil earlier today

Anti Bank Fraud Wing arrested 10 persons, including a manager at ICICI Bank, for bank fraud

Greater Chennai Corporation to look into garbage burning in Mogappair and Perambur

The tenth G. Ramachandran Endowment Lecture by S. Krishnan IAS will take place today at the Madras School of Economics

