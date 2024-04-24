April 24, 2024 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

JP leader and the party’s south Chennai Lok Sabha candidate, Tamilisai Soundarajan to address the media today.

Interview with former Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Katchatheevu and Indo- Sri Lanka relationship, the impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict & tensions in West Asia to priorities of the Indian govt post June 2024 to South Asia

Intense heat scorching parts of north interior TN is likely to continue for a few days. Twelve weather stations in interior TN recorded sizzling temperature up to 43 degree Celsius.

The temporary employees in the road transport and safety have en masse gone on leave on Wednesday to protest against the work issue.

CII conference on Carbon Neutrality

MKB Nagar Police arrested four suspects for allegedly murdering a youth.

