  • JP leader and the party’s south Chennai Lok Sabha candidate, Tamilisai Soundarajan to address the media today.
  • Interview with former Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Katchatheevu and Indo- Sri Lanka relationship, the impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict & tensions in West Asia to priorities of the Indian govt post June 2024 to South Asia
  • Intense heat scorching parts of north interior TN is likely to continue for a few days. Twelve weather stations in interior TN recorded sizzling temperature up to 43 degree Celsius.
  • The temporary employees in the road transport and safety have en masse gone on leave on Wednesday to protest against the work issue.
  • CII conference on Carbon Neutrality
  • MKB Nagar Police arrested four suspects for allegedly murdering a youth.