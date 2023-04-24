Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

April 24, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Monday, April 24, 2023

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O.Paneerselvam to hold public meeting in Tiruchi today Well known film historian Randor Guy is no more. Governor R.N. Ravi to participate in Tamil University convocation. National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi selected as one of the skill hub centres in Tamil Nadu by the Ministry of Skill Development Chennai Corporation Commissioner to review infrastructure project 7 places in the city today Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji to distribute housing allotments under Comprehensive Handloom Cluster Develpment Scheme in Coimbatore A remand prisoner escapes from the prisoner’s ward of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Erode Collector inspects crops affected due to rain in the district Ministers Moorthy and P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to preside over a review meeting on the Chithirai festival in Madurai Track latest news from Tamil Nadu here ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

