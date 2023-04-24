- Expelled AIADMK coordinator O.Paneerselvam to hold public meeting in Tiruchi today
- Well known film historian Randor Guy is no more.
- Governor R.N. Ravi to participate in Tamil University convocation.
- National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi selected as one of the skill hub centres in Tamil Nadu by the Ministry of Skill Development
- Chennai Corporation Commissioner to review infrastructure project 7 places in the city today
- Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji to distribute housing allotments under Comprehensive Handloom Cluster Develpment Scheme in Coimbatore
- A remand prisoner escapes from the prisoner’s ward of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital
- Erode Collector inspects crops affected due to rain in the district
- Ministers Moorthy and P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to preside over a review meeting on the Chithirai festival in Madurai
