Top Tamil Nadu new developments today
April 23, 2024 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST
Here is a list of top news developments from on Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Lord Kallazhagar entered Vaigai river today morning in Madurai.
Theerthavari to be held as part of Chithirai festival
Thousands descend on Vaigai riverbed for Lord Kallazhagar entry into the river.
Puducherry Elections Department examining plea to relax MCC in regions, except Mahe.
Ramanathapuram district police unravel a 2021 man missing case, three held. FIR altered as a murder case
Perumbakkam Police in Chennai apprehended a manager of supermarket for sexually harassing several women staff.
The golden trevally, a popular marine fish in Tamil Nadu’s coastline, has been successfully captively bred by scientists at ICAR-CMFRI’s Visakhapatnam station