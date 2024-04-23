- Lord Kallazhagar entered Vaigai river today morning in Madurai.
- Theerthavari to be held as part of Chithirai festival
- Thousands descend on Vaigai riverbed for Lord Kallazhagar entry into the river.
- Puducherry Elections Department examining plea to relax MCC in regions, except Mahe.
- Ramanathapuram district police unravel a 2021 man missing case, three held. FIR altered as a murder case
- Perumbakkam Police in Chennai apprehended a manager of supermarket for sexually harassing several women staff.
- The golden trevally, a popular marine fish in Tamil Nadu’s coastline, has been successfully captively bred by scientists at ICAR-CMFRI’s Visakhapatnam station