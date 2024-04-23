  1. Lord Kallazhagar entered Vaigai river today morning in Madurai.
  2. Theerthavari to be held as part of Chithirai festival
  3. Thousands descend on Vaigai riverbed for Lord Kallazhagar entry into the river.
  4. Puducherry Elections Department examining plea to relax MCC in regions, except Mahe.
  5. Ramanathapuram district police unravel a 2021 man missing case, three held. FIR altered as a murder case
  6. Perumbakkam Police in Chennai apprehended a manager of supermarket for sexually harassing several women staff.
  7. The golden trevally, a popular marine fish in Tamil Nadu’s coastline, has been successfully captively bred by scientists at ICAR-CMFRI’s Visakhapatnam station