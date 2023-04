Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

April 23, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on April 23, Sunday

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to visit Villupuram later this week where he is scheduled to chair a review meeting with District Collectors of Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Villupuram. AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on April 26. Chithirai festival begins with flag hoisting ceremony at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai.

