-
Navy Chief Admiral R Harikumar to visit Sacred Hearts School, his alma mater in Thanjavur
-
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear public interest litigation petitions on the arrangements made for Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into Vaigai river as part of the annual Chithirai festival
-
Masi Streets in Madurai city teeming with huge crowd of devotees for Car festival of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar.
-
The Puducherry ollution Control Committee to hold public hearing on revised Coastal zone management plan.
-
PWD bans people from visiting Danaikkan Fort located in the water spread area of Bhavanisagar dam.
-
CITU affiliated fishermen from Rameswaram to meet District Collector to help release four fishermen in Kuwait jail.
