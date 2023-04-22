Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

April 22, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on April 22, Saturday

Tamil Nadu’s amendment to the Factories Act to provide flex working hours, has attracted strong opposition. It seems to share the same intent as that of an amendment passed to the act recently by Karnataka. ISRO to launch 750 kg Singaporean satellite TeLEOS-02 on the PSLV rocket today from Sriharikota The first amusement park project of GCC in Villivakkam Tank has been delayed, and is unlikely to be launched this summer More arrests have been made in Aarudhra Gold fraud. They are connected with former BJP functionary Harish who was arrested last month for cheating many investors. Periyar University administration issued a memo to a professor for participating in a protest. The Association of University Teachers (AUT) alleged that the university administration was trying to threaten the professor, who is one of the witnesses in the two-member committee constituted by the Higher Education department against the University AITUC general secretary Amarjit Kaur to hold a press meet today Track latest news from Tamil Nadu here ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

