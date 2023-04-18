Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

April 18, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on April 18, Tuesday

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Demand for grants for Departments of Health and Adi Dravida Welfare to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are followed during the upcoming Chithirai festival in Madurai TN Governor R.N Ravi will arrive in Ramanathapuram for a two-day visit Chithirai Car festival at Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple drew a huge crowd of devotees Track latest news from Tamil Nadu here

