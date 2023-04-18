  1. Demand for grants for Departments of Health and Adi Dravida Welfare to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today
  2. Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are followed during the upcoming Chithirai festival in Madurai
  3. TN Governor R.N Ravi will arrive in Ramanathapuram for a two-day visit
  4. Chithirai Car festival at Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple drew a huge crowd of devotees