Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

April 16, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on April 16, Sunday

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to carry out route marches across Tamil Nadu today. Pondicherry University to organise events for Dalit history month. Chief Secretary to inspect highways department works including Radha Nagar subway, Perungalathur FOB and Indira Nagar U-turn flyover. Track latest news from Tamil Nadu here ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

