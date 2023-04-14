Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

April 14, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on April 14, Friday

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today. Rajapalayam and Rameswaram to be made 'carbon neutral hubs', says Environment Minister. A pilot project at Koyambedu market is already underway with DPR being ready. Two Nigerian nationals were convicted and sentenced to five-year imprisonment for cyber fraud in Chennai. HC Madurai Bench summons the Pudukkottai Collector to appear before the court on a petition that complained about violation of rules in stone quarrying operations in the district. An operation to capture wild elephants in Talavadi is expected to resume on Saturday. The body of the jawan who was killed in a firing incident in Punjab is to be brought to Salem and will be cremated with full State honours on Friday. CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan press meet in Rajapalayam. Ooty and Coonoor Municipalities have begun re-laying roads within towns in preparation of the tourist season. Pondy Tourism Department launches beach festival. Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials inspect Thirumanilaiyur in Karur, where the construction of new bus stand is halted as per the directive of the National Green Tribunal. The Coimbatore district crime branch arrest four persons for cheating a businessman of ₹13 crore. CPCL's Manali refinery has produced 553.1 MTP of bitumen this year, which is a 25% than last year. This number also serves as a marker for the large number of road works being undertaken in the State. The refinery, the only one in the State, has also pushed it's throughput to 11.7 MMTPA this year, its highest ever so far.

