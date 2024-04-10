- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address public meeting in Coimbatore
- Lok Sabha polls: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Vellore fort on Wednesday to garner votes for NDA candidates in the region.
- Edappadi K. Palaniswami to speak at a public meeting at Pollachi.
- Civil Supplies CID of TN Police conducts a coordination meeting with Andhra Pradesh Police of Thirupathi district to curtail smuggling of PDS Rice by road, train and boats
