Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

April 25, 2023 08:44 am | Updated 08:44 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, April 25, 2023

TN’s Salem emerges top participant in Great Backyard Bird Count 2023 with over 10,000 checklists uploaded through the four-day birdwatching event Security beefed up one day ahead of Chief Minister Stalin’s visit to Villupuram TNCSC’s mega foodgrain storage godown to be opened at Adavathur in Tiruchi today Jallikattu at Manmettupatti village in Pudukottai district Speaker M. Appavu to visit the almost deserted Nanguneri SEZ Track latest news from Tamil Nadu here ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.