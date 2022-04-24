Top Tamil Nadu news developments of the day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 24, 2022 09:05 IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on April 24, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah will be in Puducherry today. He is expected to visit the Pondicherry University to attend the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary poet Sri Aurobindo, where he will also lay the foundation for three academic buildings.

2. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to participate in Grama Sabha meeting at a village near Chennai

3. State Finance Minister to inaugurate think-tank in the Nilgiris

4. Inauguration of an auditorium to take place at KKCTH

5. The Periyapalayam police are searching for intruders who decamped with more than 20 sovereigns of gold from a house in Periyapalayam.

6. Special Grama Sabha meeting to take place today in Tiruvannamalai.

7. Tributes to be paid to ghatam maestro Subhash Chandran at Vani Mahal today.

