Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 8, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
October 08, 2022 10:27 IST

K. Annamalai, State President, BJP. File. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. VCK will organise a public meeting today. Thol Thirumavalavan MP, Minister V. Senthilbalaji, and Rajyasabha MP P. Chidambaram are expected to participate.

2. Gaming Federations in India have said that they are surprised and disappointed at the Ordinance issued by the Tamil Nadu Government, which categorizes Rummy as a game of chance.

3. Tangedco has raisesd concern over Union Ministry Of Power’s notification fixing a trajectory for Central/ State/ Private generators for replacement of thermal power with Renewable energy by the year 2025-26

4. Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, who is currently in the U.S., will address party cadres online on “Tamil Nadu towards Change”.

5. IIT Director V. Kamakoti to speak at the 34th convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research.

