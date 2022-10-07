Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 7, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Forest department will conduct an assessment of encroachments along stream course in notified elephant corridor in Nilgiris.

2. Coimbatore city police to launch library on wheels project with the support of auto rickshaw drivers.

3. State monitoring committee chairperson of National Green Tribunal to review Vellalore dump yard in Coimbatore .

4. The villagers of Muthunaickenpatti, who have been urging to close a Tasmac liquor outlet in their village for the past four years, announced they would lock the shop on Friday. PMK MLA, R. Arul, will lead the protest. Police has been deployed in the village to avert untoward incidents.

5. Three-day national conference on surgical oncology, ‘IASO NATCON 2022’ to be inaugurated in Madurai by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

6. Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association have written to the Chief Minister, requesting promotion for teachers as per UGC, hold transfer counselling.

7. Triplicane police in Chennai arrested over 50 persons for drug peddling in 45 days.

