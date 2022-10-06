Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 6, 2022

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 6, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Shashi Tharoor to visit TNCC headquarters to seek support for Congress presidential polls.

2. Sigur elephant corridor committee to inspect stream course in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

3. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to take part at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore campus Convocation.

4. Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan to talk on ‘Preparing Women Students for the 21st Century Higher Education’ at a college in Coimbatore.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.