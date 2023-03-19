Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

March 19, 2023 10:24 am | Updated 10:24 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, March 19

TNPID court, Coimbatore, has directed the EOW in Erode to investigate alleged transactions of ₹ 1 crore and ₹ 7 lakh from a company involved in an investment scam to the bank accounts of an I-T Dept. officer's wife and an Erode-based news channel reporter. Three working sheds have been damaged in fire accident at fireworks unit near Sivakasi. A photo exhibition tracing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's political journey will be inaugurated in Madurai. Finance Minister will inaugurate projects built under MLACDS. Jallikattu to take place at Rasapatti in Pudukottai district

