- TNPID court, Coimbatore, has directed the EOW in Erode to investigate alleged transactions of ₹ 1 crore and ₹ 7 lakh from a company involved in an investment scam to the bank accounts of an I-T Dept. officer’s wife and an Erode-based news channel reporter.
- Three working sheds have been damaged in fire accident at fireworks unit near Sivakasi.
- A photo exhibition tracing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s political journey will be inaugurated in Madurai.
- Finance Minister will inaugurate projects built under MLACDS.
- Jallikattu to take place at Rasapatti in Pudukottai district
Track latest updates from Tamil Nadu here
ADVERTISEMENT