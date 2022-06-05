Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Garbage dumped along Karur Bypass Road near Chinniyampalayam in Erode. File. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN
Tamil Nadu BureauJune 05, 2022 09:10 IST
Updated: June 05, 2022 09:10 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. A team from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services to conduct an inquiry in a case related to a minor girl forced to sell her oocytes to private hospitals in Erode.

2. A woman was arrested in Ramanathapuram district after she was found to have created fake documents to transfer properties in her name, which belonged to her mother.

Advertisement
Advertisement

3. Residents of Chinniyampalayam complain of pollution as the pachayat is burning garbage at the dump yard which does not have waste management facilities.

4. Cyber Cell formed in all police stations in Tiruchi Rural Police limits to attend to complaints regarding cyber offences.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
cyber crime
environmental cleanup
Read more...