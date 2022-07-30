Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: RAJESH N.

July 30, 2022 09:58 IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 30, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Most parts of the State are likely to experience fairly widespread rains and a few districts may receive rains of a very high intensity till August 3. The Meteorological department’s website now has a new url with more user friendly features.

2. Nirmala Sitharaman to participate in a book release event.

3. With a vacancy of over 900 teachers in Corporation schools in Chennai, it is expected that the Corp council will today pass a resolution to appoint more teachers.

5. Tiruvallur district administration plants muringa trees on government lands. The idea is to help those working under MNREGS and aid in improving nutrition levels of rural inhabitants.

6. CMC in Vellore organises workshop to treat rat poison for government doctors.

7. Coastal Security Group becomes first police force to receive an official recognition from Yachting Association of India and World Book of Records for conducting a longest sailing expedition.