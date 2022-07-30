Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: RAJESH N.
Tamil Nadu BureauJuly 30, 2022 09:58 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 09:59 IST

Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Most parts of the State are likely to experience fairly widespread rains and a few districts may receive rains of a very high intensity till August 3. The Meteorological department’s website now has a new url with more user friendly features.

2. Nirmala Sitharaman to participate in a book release event.

Advertisement
Advertisement

3. With a vacancy of over 900 teachers in Corporation schools in Chennai, it is expected that the Corp council will today pass a resolution to appoint more teachers. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

5. Tiruvallur district administration plants muringa trees on government lands. The idea is to help those working under MNREGS and aid in improving nutrition levels of rural inhabitants.

6. CMC in Vellore organises workshop to treat rat poison for government doctors.

7. Coastal Security Group becomes first police force to receive an official recognition from Yachting Association of India and World Book of Records for conducting a longest sailing expedition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Read more...