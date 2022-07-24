Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 24, 2022

Fishermen to stage demonstration in Rameswaram demanding immediate release of the six fishermen held by the Sri Lankan Navy on July 20. File | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L.

Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group IV examination to be held today.

2. Fishermen to stage demonstration in Rameswaram demanding immediate release of the six fishermen held by the Sri Lankan Navy on July 20.

3. The Nilgiris District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission orders educational institute to pay ₹2 lakhs as compensation for not allowing student to write exam

4. Madras High Court Judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan to attend the 10th year anniversary of Shristi Madurai, a genderqueer and LGBTQI+ students volunteer group.

5. Suyamvaram for differently abled to be held in Virudhunagar.

6. A class 12 boy, who has muscular dystrophy, is winning laurels in chess competitions conducted in Chennai ahead of the Olympiad.