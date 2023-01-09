Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- The first session of the TN Legislative Assembly for 2023 will commence with the Governor’s address today.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to inaugurate the distribution of Pongal gift hampers, including ₹1,000 each to all rice ration card holders across Tamil Nadu today.
- Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ayush, will inaugurate Siddha Day celebrations in Tiruchi.
- AICC appoints V. Vaithilingam as one of the party observers for Karnataka Assembly polls.
- All India Police Shooting Competition to be held in Chengalpattu district from today.
- Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to continue to hear the petition seeking a direction to the authorities to fill up the vacancies to various posts in Debts Recovery Tribunal, Madurai.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here
ADVERTISEMENT