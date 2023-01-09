January 09, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

The first session of the TN Legislative Assembly for 2023 will commence with the Governor’s address today. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to inaugurate the distribution of Pongal gift hampers, including ₹1,000 each to all rice ration card holders across Tamil Nadu today. Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ayush, will inaugurate Siddha Day celebrations in Tiruchi. AICC appoints V. Vaithilingam as one of the party observers for Karnataka Assembly polls. All India Police Shooting Competition to be held in Chengalpattu district from today. Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to continue to hear the petition seeking a direction to the authorities to fill up the vacancies to various posts in Debts Recovery Tribunal, Madurai.

