Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- This year’s first Jallikattu in Tamilnadu will get under way at Thatchankurichi village in Pudukottai district.
- Minister of State for MSMEs Bhanu Pratap Singh Varma will inaugurate South zone conference of Lagu Udhyog Bharati.
- Animal Husbandry Department is testing pigs at farms located in and near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve for African Swine Fever.
- Chennai Corporation in association with Chennai Photo Bienalle is conducting workshops to inculcate photography skills in students.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here
ADVERTISEMENT