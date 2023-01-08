January 08, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

This year’s first Jallikattu in Tamilnadu will get under way at Thatchankurichi village in Pudukottai district. Minister of State for MSMEs Bhanu Pratap Singh Varma will inaugurate South zone conference of Lagu Udhyog Bharati. Animal Husbandry Department is testing pigs at farms located in and near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve for African Swine Fever. Chennai Corporation in association with Chennai Photo Bienalle is conducting workshops to inculcate photography skills in students.

