January 06, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Some parts of south Tamil Nadu and delta districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains during the weekend. IMD is yet to declare withdrawal of northeast monsoon as a few parts still continue to receive light rains Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru to inaugurate an aerator to purify drinking water supplied to Tiruchi city Bar Associations of the Madurai Bench of the High Court will give a farewell to Justice P.N. Prakash who will be retiring next week. An all-women ‘Pink’ fuel station will be inaugurated in Karaikal The first jallikattu of 2023, that was to be held at Thatchankurichi village in Pudukottai district on today, has been postponed for safety reasons. Villagers staged a protest in the late night hours after being informed about the denial of permission by the district administration on the grounds that standard operating protocols were not followed.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here

ADVERTISEMENT