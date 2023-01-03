Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Ministers C.V. Ganesan and P. Moorthy to chair preparatory meeting ahead of holding mega private job fair in Madurai
- Health Minister to inaugurate Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital building.
- The directorate of public libraries will be conducting a series of competitions and workshops for college students as a part of the upcoming Chennai Literary Festival scheduled to begin from January 6.
- Income Tax Department conference in Madurai on Corporate Connect
