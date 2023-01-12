Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

January 12, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Thursday, January 12, 2023

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Various outfits to stage agitation in Pudukottai demanding the arrest of culprits who had mixed faeces in overhead water tank at Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district. Health Minister launches mobile food testing laboratories. HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking to constitute an organising committee comprising representatives of all communities for the conduct of Jallikattu at Avaniapuram in Madurai. The petition complains about the non representation of SC/ST members. Kaani Tribal girl to get Village Assistant appointment order today. Tamil Nadu Assembly session to continue.

