Top Tamil Nadu news developments for today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on February 18, 2022

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant speaking at an election campaign in support of their party candidates for urban local body elections, at S. Alangulam in Madurai on February 17. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: 1. All arrangements are being done by the State Election Commission to conduct the February 19 urban local bodies elections in a peaceful manner. 2. Polling personnel undergo final phase of training ahead of urban civic polls. 3. Philatelists submit a petition to Postal Dept requesting the inclusion of more unsung freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu for the special issue stamps being planned as part of the 75th independence day celebration. Currently, the govt list has just three names from the State. 4. A man and his son have been arrested by the Chennai Central Crime Branch for allegedly cheating a firm after receiving ₹15 crores for supplying steel. 5. The Koyambedu wholesale market will remain closed on February 19 in view of urban local body elections. The market saw a surge in number of visitors on February 18.

