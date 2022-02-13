Top Tamil Nadu news developments for today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on February 13, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: 1. Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami will continue his campaign in Salem for urban civic polls today. 2. The Forest Department is continuing efforts to apprehend the owners of a farm near Coimbatore where a wild elephant was electrocuted on Saturday. 3. Phase 2 of Tamil Nadu synchronised bird survey covering inland wetlands to conclude today. 4. BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan campaigns in Virudhunagar for urban civic elections. 5. CPI(M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss to campaign for urban local body polls in Chennai.