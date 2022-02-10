Top Tamil Nadu news developments for today

10 February 2022 12:34 IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on February 10, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

Petrol bomb hurled at BJP office

Unidentified persons hurled petrol bombs at the entrance of Bharatiya Janata Party State headquarters in Chennai in the early hours of Thursday. No one was injured in the incident and no major damage was reported.

MSME workshop

An MSME workshop on ‘Aerospace and Defence’ will be conducted by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, the nodal agency for the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor in Tiruchi. The police have registered a case against two persons on charge of assaulting the wife of a farmer who had approached the Madras High Court against illegal mining of red earth in Thadagam valley in Coimbatore.

Protest in Erode

A protest has been planned to be held at Bannari in Erode district against the ban on vehicle movement on the ghat road during night time. The Vanniyaru dam in Dharmapuri district will be opened for irrigation today.

Urban local body elections

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam will campaign in Coimbatore and Tiruppur for urban local body elections.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K.Palaniswami will campaign in Salem for urban civic elections.

DMK president M.K. Stalin will virtually campaign for party contestants in the urban local bodies election in Erode district.

T.N. Congress president K.S. Alagiri will undertake electioneering for urban civic polls in Tirunelveli district.

DMK MP Kanimozhi will campaign in Virudhunagar district for urban local bodies elections.

Body cameras for policemen

Body cameras will be handed over to policemen by DIG Pravesh Kumar in Tirunelveli. Hijab incident at Puducherry school a sign of creeping communalism says former CM Narayanasamy. Annamalai University has released the rank list for agriculture courses.