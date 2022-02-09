Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments for today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Election campaign

Chief Minister Stalin's election campaign for urban civic polls. He will remotely address Thoothukudi cadres today

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan begins his campaign for DMK candidates in Madurai city today for urban civic polls

BJP leader Annamalai will campaign in Virudhunagar district for urban local body polls today

AIADMK co-ordinator O. Panneerselvam will campaign for party candidates in the evening at Erode and Salem for urban local body elections

Tiruchi Collector has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions on campaigns and allows political parties to conduct public meetings for urban civic polls

Other key events

1. HC Madurai Bench will hear a PIL petition that challenges the G.O. on gold loan waiver scheme

2. Forest department to continue to monitor tiger sighted near Udhagamandalam

3. Government college principals find themselves in a piquant situation in the midst of online exams, due to the protests by guest lecturers demanding better pay and working conditions


