Top Tamil Nadu news developments for today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for on February, 05, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will preside over a meeting of leaders of all political parties that have a representation in the Legislative Assembly to discuss over the next course of action on the NEET exemption Bill that was returned by the Governor recently.

2. Scrutiny of nominations filed in the urban local bodies elections will be taken up today in all the districts in Tamil Nadu.

4. Traders have announced they will down shutters in Talavadi on February 10 against the proposal to ban vehicle movement on Dhimbam ghat road in Erode district.

5. A new set of Judges will preside over court proceedings at Madurai Bench of the High Court from February 7.

6. 21st mega Covid vaccination camp will be held today. The State has so far reached 90% first dose coverage and 69% second dose coverage. Health Minister is to inspect camp at Omandurar Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

7. Antique idols that have been seized will be displayed today at office of ADGP, Idol Wing office, Ashok Nagar, Chennai.

8. Two books Kaveripakkam - History & Art Traditions by V.N. Srinivasa Desikan and Historical Perspectives of Domestic Architecture in Kanchipuram by J. Sumathi, will be released in Chennai this evening.