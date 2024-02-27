February 27, 2024 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch the campaign for Lok Sabha polls in Tiruppur district coinciding with culmination of ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padayatra by BJP state president Annamalai. Prime Minister Modi will address MSME entrepreneurs in Madurai Chief Minister Stalin to inaugurate new buildings of GRH in Madurai via video-conferencing TNCC president Selvaperunthagai to lead a human chain agitation in Pamban condemning the Union government for not protecting the fishermen rights Chennai Corporation seals commercial establishments that failed to pay property tax Doctors Corpus Fund amount to be released for families of deceased doctors Tamil Nadu Ministers E.V. Velu, R.S. Rajakannappan, P. Moorthy and K.N. Nehru are participating in former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s centenary celebrations in Salem on Tuesday

