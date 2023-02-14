Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

February 14, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

As a fall out of theft of cash from ATMs at Tiruvannamalai, the Tiruchi City Police have provided arms to patrol teams carrying out patrolling in night hours. City Police to hold a meeting with bankers on security at ATMs. Vishwa Hindu Parishad to pay homage to 1998 Coimbatore serial blast victims at Perur. BJP State President K. Annamalai and other leaders to pay homage at D.B. Road in the evening. Congress leader K.S. Alagiri to campaign for party candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan in Erode today. A bomb was hurled in front of a house in Madurai. Two people have been picked up. Elephant Gate Police, Chennai, arrested two absconding accused for robbing ₹1 crore from businessman after posing as police personnel. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu / Coimbatore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.