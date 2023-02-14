Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
February 14, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST
DMK Ministers during their campaign seeking votes for Congress symbol in the Erode (East) Assembly by-election in Erode.
As a fall out of theft of cash from ATMs at Tiruvannamalai, the Tiruchi City Police have provided arms to patrol teams carrying out patrolling in night hours. City Police to hold a meeting with bankers on security at ATMs.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad to pay homage to 1998 Coimbatore serial blast victims at Perur. BJP State President K. Annamalai and other leaders to pay homage at D.B. Road in the evening.
Congress leader K.S. Alagiri to campaign for party candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan in Erode today.
A bomb was hurled in front of a house in Madurai. Two people have been picked up.
Elephant Gate Police, Chennai, arrested two absconding accused for robbing ₹1 crore from businessman after posing as police personnel.
