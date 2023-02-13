Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

February 13, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The Tamil Nadu government is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Renault-Nissan in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin today. AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to campaign in Erode for five days ahead of byelections later this month. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to participate in the Auroville global summit being conducted on the theme 'science, spirituality, and human awakening'. A team of 13 mahouts and cavadis sent to Thailand by the Tamil Nadu government for training is back. Forest Minister to welcome them at the zoo today. With just two more days left to the deadline, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) intensifies the special drive to bring as many consumers as possible under Aadhaar coverage. Special teams formed to arrest a group of men who hacked a murder case accused to death on a busy road in Coimbatore city on Sunday.

