Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

A view of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in Madurai. File. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R
Tamil Nadu BureauAugust 04, 2022 09:22 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 09:22 IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Holiday declared for schools in a few parts of Tamil Nadu including Theni, Kodaikanal and Tiruvarur following heavy rains.

2. More houses located near Cauvery flooded in Erode district as river is in spate with current discharge at 1.75 lakh cusecs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

3. The inflow and outflow from the Mettur dam are expected to touch 2.10 lakh cusecs on Thursday and a flood warning has been issued.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Counselling begins for arts and science courses today.

5. Chennai City Police launches QR code facility for motorists to make payment of fine.

6. Conclave of Excellence in higher education in Tamil Nadu at Raj Bhavan. Higher education minister and secretary participate.

7. HC Madurai Bench to hear the suo motu contempt case initiated against YouTuber/Blogger Savukku Shankar.

8. 100-year old Ignatius Muthu, the oldest surviving ex-Railway man in Tiruchi Division and who had taken part in World War II when he was in the Royal Indian Air Force earlier, to be honoured by officials.

9. Meat stalls to remain shut today as the Coimbatore city meat traders have planned a protest against the hike in abattoir fee collection by Coimbatore Corporation.

10. Two tourists from Cuddalore killed in road accident near Madurai.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
Read more...