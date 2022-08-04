Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

A view of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in Madurai. File. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on August 4, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Holiday declared for schools in a few parts of Tamil Nadu including Theni, Kodaikanal and Tiruvarur following heavy rains.

2. More houses located near Cauvery flooded in Erode district as river is in spate with current discharge at 1.75 lakh cusecs.

3. The inflow and outflow from the Mettur dam are expected to touch 2.10 lakh cusecs on Thursday and a flood warning has been issued.

4. Counselling begins for arts and science courses today.

5. Chennai City Police launches QR code facility for motorists to make payment of fine.

6. Conclave of Excellence in higher education in Tamil Nadu at Raj Bhavan. Higher education minister and secretary participate.

7. HC Madurai Bench to hear the suo motu contempt case initiated against YouTuber/Blogger Savukku Shankar.

8. 100-year old Ignatius Muthu, the oldest surviving ex-Railway man in Tiruchi Division and who had taken part in World War II when he was in the Royal Indian Air Force earlier, to be honoured by officials.

9. Meat stalls to remain shut today as the Coimbatore city meat traders have planned a protest against the hike in abattoir fee collection by Coimbatore Corporation.

10. Two tourists from Cuddalore killed in road accident near Madurai.

