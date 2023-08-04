August 04, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Searches being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate officials on the premises of associates of Minister V. Senthilbalaji in Karur enter the second day. Chennai DRM chairs meeting with senior railway officials for the 15 stations to be developed under Amrit Bharat station to be launched by PM on Sunday. Avadi Police arrested two men from Nagapattinam for allegedly trafficking ketamine, a party drug from Delhi to Nagapattinam. BJP man, who was arrested in cheating case, sets himself on fire. Admitted to hospital in Virudhunagar. Kite Festival in Kanniyakumari. Director General National Cadet Corps Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh will interact with NCC cadets at Lady Doak College, Madurai. Tiruchi Divisional Railway Manager press meet on improvement of amenities at four railway stations in Tiruchi Division under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. 11th Puducherry International Documentary Film Festival to begin with screening of Chilean film on grassroots protest.

