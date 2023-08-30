August 30, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:43 am IST

The State government forms committee under chairmanship of Arvind Subramanian, former Chief Economic Advisor to study a pattern of Integerated Goods and Services Tax settlement to Tamil Nadu Private water tanker association calls off strike. They had planned indefinite strike from today seeking renewal of license to operate PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has scheduled a press meet in Ariyalur Standing Committee for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj inspects CM breakfast scheme in Madurai At a workshop in Rajapalayam on going Carbon Neutral, State Ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, Meyyanathan, Secretary Supriya Sahu will address

