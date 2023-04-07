Top T.N. news developments today

April 07, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Friday, April 7

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: VOC Port chairman to conduct press meet today Jallikattu at Kattur in Tiruchi district and Adhanakottai in Pudukkottai The number of unreserved tickets purchased by rail travellers using Automatic Ticket Vending Machines installed at different stations in Tiruchi Railway Division exceeded 10 lakh in 2022-2023 fiscal. Railway authorities are planning to install ATVMs in six more stations in Tiruchi Division to reduce queue in regular counters To meet demand and sustain the recognition given by the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Manapparai’s murukku makers mull mechanised production 27 new ponds to be dug and seven existing ones to be rehabilitated under Amrit Sarovar scheme in Perambalur district Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

