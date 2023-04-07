Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- VOC Port chairman to conduct press meet today
- Jallikattu at Kattur in Tiruchi district and Adhanakottai in Pudukkottai
- The number of unreserved tickets purchased by rail travellers using Automatic Ticket Vending Machines installed at different stations in Tiruchi Railway Division exceeded 10 lakh in 2022-2023 fiscal. Railway authorities are planning to install ATVMs in six more stations in Tiruchi Division to reduce queue in regular counters
- To meet demand and sustain the recognition given by the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Manapparai’s murukku makers mull mechanised production
- 27 new ponds to be dug and seven existing ones to be rehabilitated under Amrit Sarovar scheme in Perambalur district
