Top Tamil Nadu news development today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on March 25, 2022

CM M.K. Stalin with delegates from UAE at the Dubai airport on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to meet business delegates in Dubai

2. Three people have been arrested for stealing gold coins from a temple in Ukkadam, Coimbatore

3. Tiruppur District Police have seized 1.5 tonnes of banned tobacco products near Palladam and arrest four persons

4. Farmers grievances meeting to be held in Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi and Perambalur.

5. Nilgiris district administration to hold meeting regarding conduct of Ooty annual flower show.

6. Cables laid down by BSNL for internet services were cut and stolen by private cable operators in Selaiyur and Ponmar. Officials claim that police failed to act on their repeated complaints

7. Railway Guards to hold a protest at Tiruchi in support of their demands.

