Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on February 25, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

NITI Aayog team to hold discussions with Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan at Secretariat. Real estate experts come together for CREDAI event. Announcements on real estate prices, inventory among others likely. Fire breaks out at a primary health centre in Ketti near Udhagamandalam, no injuries reported. Forest Department in collaboration with district administration commences removal of garbage from railway tracks in the Nilgiris. Power supply to dyeing unit in Erode disconnected for violations. Commissioner of Railway Safety accords statutory clearance for operation of passenger and freight trains on the Tiruchi - Pudukottai electrified section. Hectic lobbying among DMK and Congress councillors to bag Deputy Mayor’s seat in Tiruchi. Councillors-elect still holidaying as race for Tirunelveli corporation mayor hots up.

