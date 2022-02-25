Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on February 25, 2022
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- NITI Aayog team to hold discussions with Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan at Secretariat.
- Real estate experts come together for CREDAI event. Announcements on real estate prices, inventory among others likely.
- Fire breaks out at a primary health centre in Ketti near Udhagamandalam, no injuries reported.
- Forest Department in collaboration with district administration commences removal of garbage from railway tracks in the Nilgiris.
- Power supply to dyeing unit in Erode disconnected for violations.
- Commissioner of Railway Safety accords statutory clearance for operation of passenger and freight trains on the Tiruchi - Pudukottai electrified section.
- Hectic lobbying among DMK and Congress councillors to bag Deputy Mayor’s seat in Tiruchi.
- Councillors-elect still holidaying as race for Tirunelveli corporation mayor hots up.
