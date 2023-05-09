Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

May 09, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:54 am IST

Here is a list of top Tamil Nadu new developments on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The National Investigation Agency has launched searches at multiple locations in Chennai Madurai, Theni and Dindigul in connection with an ongoing probe relating to the alleged anti-national activities involving the banned Popular Front of India.

An NIA team quizzes an air passenger at the Tiruchi Airport upon his return from Sharjah.

TN govt. and Mitsubishi Electric sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today. CM to virtually unveil foundation stone for its air conditioner and compressor factory.

In an effort to bring down the backlog in delivery of LPG cylinders, Indian Oil is bringing in bottles from Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana. It is also holding discussions with workers in various bottling plants.

City Police teams conduct checks at Special Camp at Tiruchi where foreign nationals involved in various cases have been lodged.

Farmers oppose the State government’s decision to allow sand quarrying in 25 new locations across the State.

Notices issued to 14 apartment complexes at Padur (near Muttukadu) for flouting solid waste management rules, Chengalpattu DC tells NGT.

A woman was found charred to death in the warehouse of a shop in Coimbatore.

Ministers E.V. Velu and S. Muthusamy to inspect construction works of multi speciality hospital in Erode.

A van loaded with sarees was destroyed in a fire accident in Salem district.

A seminar on Accelerating defence and aerospace industry in TN’s Defence corridor, by TIDCO in Hosur today.

Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan to lay foundation stone for aquarium in Tirunelveli Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

