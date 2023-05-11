  • Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expected to reshuffle the portfolios of Ministers in his Cabinet today. T.R.B. Rajaa to be sworn-in as Minister.
  • Tamil Nadu government to sign a crucial deal with automobile major Hyundai.
  • Forest department staff continue to monitor wild elephant Karuppan in Anthiyur forest area.
  • Naval aviation industry outreach programme to be held in Coimbatore.
  • Press meet by Builders Association of India in Coimbatore.
  • Former Pondy CM Narayanasamy press meet.