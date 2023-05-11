Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

May 11, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Here is a list of top Tamil Nadu new developments on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expected to reshuffle the portfolios of Ministers in his Cabinet today. T.R.B. Rajaa to be sworn-in as Minister.

Tamil Nadu government to sign a crucial deal with automobile major Hyundai.

Forest department staff continue to monitor wild elephant Karuppan in Anthiyur forest area.

Naval aviation industry outreach programme to be held in Coimbatore.

Press meet by Builders Association of India in Coimbatore.

Former Pondy CM Narayanasamy press meet. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

